Baba Ramdev moves SC seeking stay on multiple FIRs over his allopathy remarks

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the proceedings in multiple cases lodged against him in various states over his alleged remarks on the efficacy of allopathy in the treatment of Covid-19, Bar and Bench reported.

Ramdev has also sought protection from coercive actions in FIRs lodged by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Ramdev reportedly sought a stay on the proceedings in FIRs lodged by the IMA in Patna and Raipur branches and asked for a transfer of the FIRs to a Delhi court.

The IMA had last month lodged a police complaint against Ramdev seeking an FIR over his “dishonest and wrongful representations” on allopathy.

In the complaint submitted at the IP Estate Police Station, the apex medical body said Ramdev has “wilfully and deliberately spread false, baseless and malicious information” about treatment of Covid patients by established and approved methods and drugs.

Last week, police in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur had registered an FIR against the yoga guru, on a complaint filed by the Chhattisgarh’s unit of the IMA, for allegedly spreading “false” information about the medicines being used by the medical fraternity for the treatment of Covid-19.

Ramdev was booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others of the IPC and provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, a police official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Citing a video circulating on social media, the IMA had in May said Ramdev has claimed that allopathy is a “stupid science” and medicines such as Remdesivir, Faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat Covid-19 patients. In the video, Ramdev also claimed that lakhs of patients died because of allopathic medicines rather than a shortage of oxygen.

In another video, Ramdev had claimed that over 10,000 doctors in India have died even after getting both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. In the video, he was also seen advising the crowd on the benefits of yoga exercises in strengthening lungs against the virus. He also claims to be a doctor “without any degree but with divinity and dignity”.

With PTI inputs