From calling allopathy a ‘stupid science’ to dubbing Coronil as Covid cure: Ramdev’s controversial remarks

Under pressure from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan as well as the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Baba Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali Ayurved, on Sunday night said he was “withdrawing” his statements criticising allopathic medicines.

This is, however, not the first time that Ramdev has courted controversy amidst a raging pandemic.

Allopathy is a “stupid science”

Citing a video circulating on social media, the Indian Medical Association on Saturday had said Ramdev has claimed that allopathy is a “stupid science” and medicines such as Remdesivir, Faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat Covid-19 patients. In the video, Ramdev also claimed that lakhs of patients died because of allopathic medicines rather than a shortage of oxygen.

Yoga guru claiming Allopathy as stupid science. This pandemic brings new shock every day. pic.twitter.com/1W9ojVOIGY — Subhasree Ray (@DrSubhasree) May 21, 2021

Following the IMA’s criticism, Patanjali Yogpeeth general secretary Acharya Balkrishna had said that Ramdev has “no ill-will against modern science and good practitioners of modern medicine” and “what is attributed against him is false”.

In his response Sunday, Ramdev wrote that he respects the fact that allopathy doctors have put “their lives at risk” to save others. He reiterated that he was reading out a forwarded WhatsApp message received by him and various other members who were participating in the event. He also said that “some allopathy doctors” should not “disrespect” ayurveda and yoga, by calling it pseudoscience.

Ramdev, later, shot an open letter to the IMA and posed 25 questions related to allopathy to them. “Doctors should not fall ill at all if allopathy is all powerful and ‘sarvagun sampanna’ (having all good qualities),” he wrote, in a letter shared on his Twitter profile.

‘10,000 doctors have died after both vaccine doses’

In a video that went viral on Monday, Ramdev has claimed that over 10,000 doctors in India have died even after getting both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. In the video, he is also seen advising the crowd on the benefits of yoga exercises in strengthening lungs against the virus. He also claims to be a doctor “without any degree but with divinity and dignity”.

Ram Kishan Yadav #Ramdev claiming 1,000 doctors died despite taking 2-doses of vaccine. Who will verify his claim? Much needed!

Otherwise it can create panic among those who have been vaccinated & those who are about to go for vaccination. @IMAIndiaOrgpic.twitter.com/JORI9YS2jw — Dr Jawahar Singh MD (@DrJawahars) May 24, 2021

Ramdev says Covid patients don’t breathe properly

In yet another video that went viral, Ramdev blamed Covid patients for not breathing properly and instead complain of oxygen shortages. “Patients just don’t know how to breathe properly, and therefore, spread negativity and complain of a shortage of oxygen and cremation sites,” he is heard saying.

Ramdev says Coronil will help fight Covid-19

Amid the rise in cases, Patanjali launched Coronil tablets developed at Haridwar-based Divya Prakashan Patanjali Research Institute, claiming that it cures Covid-19 in seven days. Incidentally, in February, the IMA had raised objections to Harsh Vardhan sharing the stage with Ramdev during the launch of Patanjali product Coronil.

On February 19, Patanjali Ayurved said the tablet had received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting Covid treatment as per the WHO’s certification scheme. It later clarified that the certification was granted by the Centre and WHO does “not approve or disapprove any drugs”.

We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India.

It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs.

WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world. pic.twitter.com/ZEDPdWy0tg — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) February 19, 2021

“The government has given the green signal after completing the entire scientific research evidence, which is based on the international parameters. The country and the world also agreed, the WHO also agreed and now we have the option to sell ‘Coronil’ in more than 150 countries with scientific evidence,” Ramdev said.

The WHO in Southeast Asia, however, tweeted that it had not reviewed or certified any traditional medicine for Covid. The IMA said it was shocked to note the “blatant lie” and that the country “needs an explanation” from the minister.

.@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19. — WHO South-East Asia (@WHOSEARO) February 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has decided to distribute one lakh Coronil kits free of cost in the state. Vij said half of the cost of these kits will be borne by Patanjali and the other half by the Haryana government’s ‘COVID Relief Fund’. The kit contains three items—Coronil tablets, Swasari Vati and Anu Taila.

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev released ‘the first evidence-based medicine for COVID19 by Patanjali in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Friday. (Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna) Yog Guru Baba Ramdev released ‘the first evidence-based medicine for COVID19 by Patanjali in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Friday. (Express File Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Maligning image of Kumbh, Hinduism with toolkit’s help a ‘political conspiracy’: Ramdev

Ramdev also alleged that there is an attempt to maligning the Kumbh and Hinduism with the help of a toolkit and termed it as a “political conspiracy”. Ramdev, in a video message, urged the people to boycott “such power” who are against the country. “Maligning the image of Kumbh and Hinduism with the help of a toolkit is a political conspiracy. I request people, who are politicising the matter, do whatever you want to do but do not disrespect 100 crore Hindus. This is disgusting. I urge people to boycott such power who are against the country,” he said, news agenct ANI reported.