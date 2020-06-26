Ramdev ‘corona kit’: Rajasthan sends notice to NIMS over clinical trials

The Ministry of Ayush has ordered Patanjali to stop publicising claims of Covid-19 cure. (File Photo) The Ministry of Ayush has ordered Patanjali to stop publicising claims of Covid-19 cure. (File Photo)

The Rajasthan Health Department has sent a notice to NIMS University over the clinical trials that were reportedly conducted on Covid-19 patients by a joint research team of Patanjali Research Institute and National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, NIMS University, Jaipur, officials said.

According to senior officials of the state Health Department, the university has been asked to clarify its position and reply within three days.

“In the notice, we have said that we learnt from newspapers that they have violated the protocol by conducting clinical trials. NIMS was acquired by the government and designated by it as a Covid care institute and asymptomatic patients are sent there who are treated according to the guidelines of the state and central government. We have asked for an explanation within three days, otherwise action will be taken,” said Dr Narottam Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Jaipur.

He said the notice was sent on Wednesday night to the management of NIMS University.

Following the launch of an ayurvedic ‘Corona Kit’ by Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, claiming it cured Covid-19, the Rajasthan government had said that they were not informed about the clinical trials which were conducted and that due processes were not followed by the makers of the said medicine.

During the launch on Tuesday, Ramdev had claimed that the medicine, manufactured by Haridwar-based Divya Pharmacy and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, is the result of a joint research of Patanjali Research Institute and National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, NIMS University, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma had said that strict action will be taken if any attempt is made to sell this drug as a potential medicine for Covid-19 in Rajasthan.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that during the trial, when mildly symptomatic patients developed fever, they were administered allopathic medicines. The trials were conducted only on asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients, while severely symptomatic patients and those with acute respiratory distress syndrome were excluded for enrolment.

The Rajasthan Health Department had said that only asymptomatic patients were kept at NIMS.

“We have not received any such letter or notice so far,” said Dr Sandeep Tripathi, Registrar, NIMS University.

