Ramdev aide admitted to AIIMS

Yoga guru Ramdev’s close aide and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth Acharya Balkrishna was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on Friday. He was admitted in a state of ‘altered consciousness’ reportedly after consuming a sweet offered by a visitor.

Balkrishna was first taken to a hospital in Haridwar, from where he was referred to AIIMS in Rishikesh, where his condition was reported normal as he was recovering after treatment. In a tweet, Ramdev said that a person had brought peda (a sweet) on Janmashtami and offered it to Balkrishna.

Soon after consuming it, Balkrishna fainted. Ramdev also tweeted a video in which he said that there were symptoms like food poisoning, but Balkrishna had recovered 90 per cent.

In the same video, AIIMS Director Professor Ravi Kant said that all vital parameters of Balkrishna were normal and he was completely healthy.

While Ramdev claimed that Balkrishna fell ill after consuming a sweet offered by a visitor, Uttarakhand Police has not started any investigation in the matter because they have not received any complaint.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will visit AIIMS on Saturday to meet Balkrishna.