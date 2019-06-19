Ramdas Athawale’s witty speech taking dig at Rahul evokes laughter from PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi

Known for providing comic relief during parliamentary discussions, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had the Lok Sabha in splits when he took a dig at Rahul Gandhi with his witty speech in the Parliament on Wednesday.

While delivering his welcome speech on the election of Om Birla as Lok Sabha speaker, Athawale extended his wishes to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his 49th birthday while taking a jibe at his loss from the family bastion of Amethi.

#WATCH:Ramdas Athawale in Lok Sabha says,”Rahul ji aapko wahan baithne ka mauka mila isiliye aapko badhai deta hoon.Jab apki satta thi tab main aapke saath tha.Chunav ke pehle mujhe Congress wale bol rahe the idhar aao.Maine hawa ka rukh dekha ki woh Modi ji ki taraf ja rahi hai” pic.twitter.com/p6ccS4mNKI — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

“Win and loss are part and parcel of politics. Someone wins and the other loses. Rahulji, you have got this chair and I congratulate you for this,” the Republican Party of India chief said.

Union minister Smriti Irani handed a shocking defeat to Gandhi in Amethi even though the Congress chief secured a big win from his second seat Wayanad.

Athawale’s remarks drew peals of laughter from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not hide his laughter at the Union Minister’s comments.

Even last week, while commenting on the Congress’ poll debacle, Athwale had said Rahul Gandhi should get married to become “stronger”. “Rahul Gandhi should get married. After getting married, he will become stronger. Rahul Gandhi is a friend of mine. He worked hard during polls,” Athawale said.

Continuing his speech in the Lok Sabha, Athawale said Congress had asked him to switch camps and join the UPA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections but he refused to take the offer.

“I stopped on this side sensing the direction in which the wind was blowing. Congress had asked me to cross over before the elections, you were calling me to your side. But I knew which way the wind was blowing,” he said.

While signing off, Athawale said PM Modi would continue to do good work and won’t let the Congress regain power in the coming 15 years.

“Now, our government will run for five years, and for another five years, and five years again. We will keep doing a good job, Modi sahib will continue to do the good work. We will not let you come to this side so easily,” he said.