Amid LAC dispute, Ramdas Athawale calls for boycott of Chinese food

Union minister Ramdas Athawale (Source: Twitter/@RamdasAthawale) Union minister Ramdas Athawale (Source: Twitter/@RamdasAthawale)

Amid the ongoing tussle with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Union minister Ramdas Athawale has called for boycotting “Chinese food and restaurants selling it”.

In a tweet, Athawale said, “China is a country that betrays. India should boycott all products from China. Chinese food and the hotels selling it should be closed.”

In March, Athawale, along with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai, Tang Guocai, and Buddhist monks had gathered at the Gateway of India in a show of solidarity with China in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The video of the event where the minister was seen chanting “Corona go” had gone viral on social media.

Tensions between India and China increased following a violent clash at Galwan Valley on Monday night that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, including a colonel rank officer.

On Thursday, top sources in the Indian Railways told The Indian Express that a Chinese engineering major is set to lose a significant contract with the Indian Railways. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also directed state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) not to use Chinese-made equipment in its upgradation. The body may also advise private telecoms against depending on Chinese gear.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd