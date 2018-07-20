Ramchandra Singh Deo — Erstwhile king and Chhattisgarh’s first finance minister passes away

Ramchandra Singh Deo enjoyed popular support in his home district and won his legislative seat on five occasions. (Photo Courtesy: BBC) Ramchandra Singh Deo enjoyed popular support in his home district and won his legislative seat on five occasions. (Photo Courtesy: BBC)

Ramchandra Singh Deo, who had the distinction of being the first finance minister of Chhattisgarh, passed away Thursday night. Deo, who was once the king of an erstwhile Koriya kingdom (present-day Koriya district bordering with Madhya Pradesh), spent his youth being a photographer in association with famed filmmaker Satyajit Ray before beginning his career in politics. He belonged to the Indian National Congress.

Born on February 13, 1930, at Baikunthpur, Deo was also the Minister of Water Resources in Madhya Pradesh prior to the inception of Chhattisgarh. Deo was popular for his support for the rehabilitation of the displaced people as a result of dam constructions.

Deo enjoyed popular support in his home district and won his legislative seat on five occasions. He also authored books on economy and the issue of Bastar (Naxal-hit area) at large. Hailing from a royal family, Deo’s erstwhile Koriya kingdom was recognised as a princely state during British rule and acceded to Indian Union on January 1, 1948.

