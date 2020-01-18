Did say Rahul Gandhi was a fifth generation dynast, but I said much, much, more: Ramachandra Guha

Clarifying his stance, Ramachandra Guha stated that his talk was a ‘defence of constitutional patriotism against Hindutva jingoism’. (PTI Photo) Clarifying his stance, Ramachandra Guha stated that his talk was a ‘defence of constitutional patriotism against Hindutva jingoism’. (PTI Photo)

With noted historian Ramachandra Guha’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi setting social media abuzz, the academic stated that the former Congress president was not the sole subject of his speech at Kerala Literature Festival (KLF).

“I did say in my KLF talk that Rahul Gandhi was a fifth-generation dynast, but I said much, much, more…” Guha tweeted.

At the event, Guha had attributed the “ascendency of Hindutva and jingoism in India” to the reduction of the Congress from a “great party” during the freedom movement to a “pathetic family firm”, news agency PTI reported.

“I have nothing against Rahul Gandhi personally. He is a decent fellow, very well-mannered. But young India does not want a fifth-generation dynast. If you Malyalis make the mistake of re-electing Rahul Gandhi in 2024 too, you are merely handing over an advantage to Narendra Modi,” Guha was quoted as saying on the second day of the ongoing KLF during his talk themed on, “Patriotism Vs Jingoism”.

Guha further said that his talk was a “defence of constitutional patriotism against Hindutva jingoism”.

“I am sorry that a reporter has cherry-picked two sentences out of a one hour talk to distort its meaning… That said, I do believe that the countrywide movement against Hindutva is handicapped by the fact that the party of the freedom movement is so closely controlled by a single family,” Guha tweeted.

Stating that the conclusion of the talk session underlined that ordinary citizens will carry on the struggle to defend the Constitution even if Congress is not up to the task, Guha said: “I ended my KLF talk by saying that even if the Congress may not be up to the task, ordinary citizens will carry on the struggle in defence of constitutional values. As they have done so admirably in the protests against the CAA”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App