Another attack over cattle smuggling claims in Jammu; 3 injured, 17 booked

While locals claim the assailants were part of a cow vigilante group, police say this is still under investigation. (File Photo)

Three people were injured — one seriously — after they were allegedly attacked over suspicion of cattle smuggling in Jammu’s Ramban. An FIR in the case names 17 people.

According to the police, Shakeel Ahmed and his three employees — Gafoor, Altaf and Fika — were attacked on the evening of August 4 while driving 17 bovines from Ramban’s Kariya Post to Maitra Govindpura.

In his complaint, which forms part of the FIR, Shakeel Ahmed said that when the vehicle reached Bilawat village, it was stopped and they were wrongfully restrained, abused, assaulted and beaten with sticks over suspicion of cattle smuggling. He added that the animals had been entrusted to him.