Railways to re-launch two special trains on Ramayana Circuit

The Indian Railways will be re-introducing two special tourist trains to cover places associated with Lord Rama, also known as the ‘Ramayana Circuit of India’, later this year in November.

Advertising

Last year, the Indian Railways ran four special tourist trains on the Ramayana Circuit. The train operated from Delhi on December 14, 2018.

The two trains — Ramayana Yatra and Ramayana Express — scheduled to run in November will be operated by Indian Railways PSU namely Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC). These packages are part of Bharat Darshan scheme of the IRCTC.

The ‘Ramayana Yatra’ will be running from Jaipur in Rajasthan to Delhi on November 3. The train will provide options to people visiting places associated with Ramayana in Sri Lanka for a limited number of seats. From Jaipur, it will be boarding and deboarding at several railway stations including, Always, Rewari, Delhi’s Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bareilly and Lucknow.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Ramayana Express will depart from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and reach Varanasi. The train will depart on November 18 from Indore, boarding and deboarding at stations including, Dewas, Ujjain, Maksi, Shujalpur, Sehore, Bairagarh (Bhopal), Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Bina, Lalitpur and Jhansi.

The tour, starting November 3, will be a 17-day tour and the journey will cover Ram Janmbhoomi and Hanuman Garhi at Ayodhya, Bharat Mandir at Nandigram, Sita Mata Mandir at Sitamarhi (Bihar), and Janakpur (Nepal), Tulsi Manas Mandir and Sankat Mochan Mandir at Varanasi, Sita Samahit Sthal at Sitamarhi (UP), Triveni Sangam , Hanuman Mandir and Bharadwaj Ashram at Prayag, Shringi Rishi Mandir at Shringverpur, Ramghat and Sati Anusuiya Mandir at Chitrakoot, Panchvati at Nasik, Anjanadri Hill and Hanuman Janm Sthal at Hampi and Jyotirlinga Shiva Mandir at Rameshwaram.

Another train is expected to be re-launched from Madurai in Tamil Nadu in the coming months.