Rameswaram temple in backdrop as Modi welcomes leaders

hinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a welcoming ceremony at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. (AP/PTI)

The 12th-century Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, served as the visual backdrop and cultural centerpiece when Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders at Bharat Mandapam for the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, highlighting India’s civilisational history to the Global South.

It was against this backdrop that the day’s first handshake happened between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the two leaders spending some time looking at the 3D backdrop, and PM Modi explaining the site to the Chinese President. Tamil Nadu is also where Modi had hosted Xi during his last India visit in 2019.