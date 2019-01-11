Raman Singh slams CM Baghel for withdrawing consent to CBI to probe cases

Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh, slammed the current CM, Bhupesh Baghel, for withdrawing the general consent accorded to the CBI to investigate cases in the state. In a decision conveyed to the Union Home Ministry, the Congress-led government said that “the CBI be instructed not to exercise its jurisdiction for investigation of any fresh matter.”

Reacting to this, Raman Singh said, “Chhattisgarh ke mukhyamantri Bhupesh Baghel ji ka bayaan, ki unke bina CBI Chhatisgarh mei nahi ghus payegi ..mujhe ye lagta hai ki ye apne aap mei pradarshit karta hai mukhyamantri CBI se kitna dare hue hai aur unki karavahi ke baad andar hi andar khauf kitna hai ki CBI ka naam sun kar bhi shayad unhe din aur raat mein CBI ka hi dhyaan aata hai aur state mein ghusne se pratibandhit kar rahe hai..ye nischit taur se unki bhawna aur inke vichar prakat karta hai. (Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s Bhupesh Baghel’s statement that without his permission, CBI can’t enter the state, clearly shows his fear. After CBI’s investigation, Baghel dreads CBI so much that even at the mention of its name, he cannot think of anything else. Hence, he is not allowing CBI to enter the state to probe the cases).

Raman Singhs response to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghels decision to withdraw general consent for the CBI in Chhattisgarh. Singh says this shows Baghels fear of the CBI @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/DEUwPNWFyC — Dipankar Ghose (@dipankarghose31) January 11, 2019

The Chhattisgarh government’s move came months after similar decisions were taken in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Coincidentally, the move came on a day when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel removed Alok Verma as the CBI chief and posted him as Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards after an enquiry report by the Central Vigilance Commission accused him of corruption.

Defending his decision, Baghel had said, “Under the NDA government at the Centre, the credibility of the CBI is at peril. Therefore, it does not seem right that we allow the CBI to act as it pleases in our state.”