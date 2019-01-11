Toggle Menu
Raman Singh slams CM Baghel for withdrawing consent to CBI to probe caseshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/raman-singh-slams-cm-baghel-for-withdrawing-consent-to-cbi-to-probe-cases-55333339/

Raman Singh slams CM Baghel for withdrawing consent to CBI to probe cases

Former Chief Minister of Chhatisgarh Raman Singh Friday attacked the current Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on his decision to withdraw general consent accorded to the CBI to probe cases in the state.

After Raman Singh sidesteps Oppn leader post, Chouhan, Raje may be asked to follow suit
After West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, Congress-led Chhattisgarh too withdrew general consent accorded to the CBI to probe cases in the state. Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia

Former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Raman Singh, slammed the current CM, Bhupesh Baghel, for withdrawing the general consent accorded to the CBI to investigate cases in the state. In a decision conveyed to the Union Home Ministry, the Congress-led government said that “the CBI be instructed not to exercise its jurisdiction for investigation of any fresh matter.”

Reacting to this, Raman Singh said, “Chhattisgarh ke mukhyamantri Bhupesh Baghel ji ka bayaan, ki unke bina CBI Chhatisgarh mei nahi ghus payegi ..mujhe ye lagta hai ki ye apne aap mei pradarshit karta hai mukhyamantri CBI se kitna dare hue hai aur unki karavahi ke baad andar hi andar khauf kitna hai ki CBI ka naam sun kar bhi shayad unhe din aur raat mein CBI ka hi dhyaan aata hai aur state mein ghusne se pratibandhit kar rahe hai..ye nischit taur se unki bhawna aur inke vichar prakat karta hai. (Chhattisgarh Chief Minister’s Bhupesh Baghel’s statement that without his permission, CBI can’t enter the state, clearly shows his fear. After CBI’s investigation, Baghel dreads CBI so much that even at the mention of its name, he cannot think of anything else. Hence, he is not allowing CBI to enter the state to probe the cases).

The Chhattisgarh government’s move came months after similar decisions were taken in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Coincidentally, the move came on a day when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel removed Alok Verma as the CBI chief and posted him as Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards after an enquiry report by the Central Vigilance Commission accused him of corruption.

Defending his decision, Baghel had said, “Under the NDA government at the Centre, the credibility of the CBI is at peril. Therefore, it does not seem right that we allow the CBI to act as it pleases in our state.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gandhi takes jibe at PM Modi, says does not want to tell his 'Mann Ki Baat'
2 CBI's Rakesh Asthana's to face bribery investigation, says Delhi High Court
3 Citizenship Bill: India matching Pakistan's policies, says Mehbooba Mufti