FIR against BJP leaders Raman Singh, Sambit Patra in ‘toolkit’ issue

An FIR has been registered against BJP’s National Vice President Raman Singh and party spokesperson Sambit Patra in Chhattisgarh for allegedly “forging” the letterhead of AICC Research Department and printing “false and fabricated” content.

They both have been summoned for further investigation, Raipur Civil Lines Police SHO RK Mishra said on Sunday. “Today, we have asked Sambit Patra to be present here in person or via video conference. The complaint was registered by Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress NSUI president,” news agency ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

The Congress has also filed a complaint with Delhi Police seeking registration of an FIR against BJP president J P Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Sambit Patra, and BJP’s National General Secretary B L Santhosh.

On Tuesday, the BJP had hit out at the Congress over the alleged toolkit of the opposition party, claiming it wants to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by calling the new Covid-19 strain the “India strain” or the “Modi strain”.

The Congress had retorted accusing the BJP of propagating a “fake toolkit” to defame it. A case for “spreading fake news” and “promoting enmity between classes” was filed at Civil Lines police station based on the complaint of Akash Sharma, state chief of the National Students Union of India.

Twitter had also tagged some of the posts on this alleged Congress “toolkit” against the Modi government as “manipulated media”. Among those whose posts was tagged is BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) then wrote to the micro-blogging site objecting to the tag. In a letter, the ministry said the move by Twitter appears “prejudged”, “prejudiced”, and “arbitrary”.