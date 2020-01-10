Raman Singh aide held for ‘raping’ minor over period of three years

Raipur ASP Praful Thakur said, “We have charged him under POCSO. We didn’t ask for his police custody and thus he has been remanded to judicial custody. We are investigating further. (Representational Image) Raipur ASP Praful Thakur said, “We have charged him under POCSO. We didn’t ask for his police custody and thus he has been remanded to judicial custody. We are investigating further. (Representational Image)

The officer on special duty to former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was arrested from his Raipur house on Thursday for allegedly raping and confining a minor for over three years.

Omprakash Gupta (52), who had served as Singh’s personal assistant in the previous government, was arrested after the 17-year-old victim approached the police on Wednesday.

“We have booked him under sections of rape, confinement and under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. He has been remanded to judicial custody till January 16 by a fast track court,” a senior officer said.

Raipur ASP Praful Thakur said, “We have charged him under POCSO. We didn’t ask for his police custody and thus he has been remanded to judicial custody. We are investigating further.”

The girl in her statement said, “In 2015, my parents left me at the Gupta household, where I was promised education but was made to do household work.”

By 2016, the then 14-year-old was allegedly forced to give massages to Gupta and his wife. “Kamala Gupta used to scold me for no reason and one day I replied back. She asked me to leave. Instead of taking me to my parents, Gupta took me to a house in New Raipur and raped me. He then put me up in a hostel, and whenever he would want, his driver used to pick me up and bring to the house where he would rape me,” the girl said in her statement.

“After years of abuse, I had nowhere to go. Even my own family used to tell me to keep him happy. I could never tell them about the physical abuse,” she said in her statement. “All I ever wanted was to study. I wanted to finish school and I will. But I had to pay a price for the education.”

Police said they are investigating the role of the girl’s parents along with that of Gupta’s family and his driver. “The girl’s father allegedly took money from Gupta and used to pressurize her to take money from Gupta for the family. We are investigating his role,” said a senior officer.

BJP leaders have said that the matter will become clear after investigation. Former CM Singh said, “It is too early to comment on this matter. I have asked for the information from the police.”

Meanwhile, social activists in Raipur have written to police to ensure strict action is taken against the accused. “Gupta’s driver and his other accomplices should be arrested too. They have been abusing a child for years,” said social activist Mamata Sharma.

