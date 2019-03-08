Ram Vilas Paswan welcomes cabinet nod to ordinance on teacher quota

Union Minister and LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday welcomed the cabinet approval for an ordinance on the reservation mechanism for appointment of faculty members in universities, saying the move restored rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision. The rights of SCs, STs and OBCs are restored. This reflects the commitment of the government towards SC/ST and OBCs,” Paswan told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Paswan said that the current 13-point roster — that considers individual department as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for SC and STs candidates — framed after an order by the Allahabad High Court in April 2017 was not benefiting SC/ST candidates. He said he and HRD minister Prakash Javadekar had announced in Parliament that the government will bring an ordinance if the Supreme Court rejects the Centre’s Special Leave Petition.

“For a professor post, SCs were getting lesser quota of 4 as per the 13-point roster instead of 133 as per the earlier 200-point roaster. Similarly, the quota for STs and OBCs for faculty posts were reduced,” Paswan said.