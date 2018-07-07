Ram Vilas Paswan to attend UNCTAD meet on consumer issues in Geneva

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Express Photo by Renuka Puri. Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Express Photo by Renuka Puri.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will attend the UNCTAD meeting of a third inter-governmental group of experts on consumer protection on July 9-10 in Geneva, an official statement said on Saturday.

This group has been set up under the revised UN Guidelines on Consumer Protection.

UNCTAD is the UN body looking after consumer issues and is headquartered in Geneva.

Paswan is the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. The UN body is looking into the implementation of revised UN Guidelines across the different countries in the world, the statement said. The two-day session will focus on consumer protection in financial services, capacity building and technical assistance on consumer protection law, dispute resolution and redress, it said.

The session will also deliberate on measures on protection of vulnerable and disadvantaged consumers.

