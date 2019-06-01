Ram Vilas Paswan takes charge, says ready with 100-day plan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday took charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry for the second term in the Modi government, and said his ministry was ready with a 100-day plan.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Danve Dadarao Raosaheb also assumed charge along with Paswan.

Creation of buffer stock of 16 lakh tonnes of pulses and 50,000 tonnes of onion, exempting stock holding limits on contract farmers, finalising e-commerce guidelines, upgrade of consumer courts and BIS labs are some of the targets the ministry has set for implementation in the next 100 days. The ministry has also identified filling up of five vacancies for economically weaker section in the consumer affairs department.

Speaking on the occasion, Paswan said that India will be a powerful nation in the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I feel proud our Prime Minister is the best PM in the world. The nation is proud of Narendra Modiji. There is no competitor to Modi and he will be the number one leader in the world by the end of five years of the government,” Paswan said.

Paswan said, “The Cabinet has been formed in a balanced way and responsibility has been given to those who are familiar with the departments.”As Modi had asked for 100-day plans to be prepared before the Lok Sabha elections, “we are ready with the plan for implementation”, he added.