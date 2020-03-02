Ram Vilas Paswan sends LJP leader to Ajmer Sharif to pray for peace

Union Minister and leader of BJP ally LJP Ram Vilas Paswan. (File) Union Minister and leader of BJP ally LJP Ram Vilas Paswan. (File)

Against the backdrop of the Delhi riots, Union Minister and leader of BJP ally LJP Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday sent a party representative to Ajmer Sharif Dargah with a prayer for peace and harmony in the country. On Saturday, Paswan called the Delhi riots a “national disgrace” and demanded the strictest action against the rioters and those who delivered hate speeches.

Through a series of tweets, Paswan on Sunday informed that he had sent party national secretary Mohammed Sabir Khan to the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer to offer prayers. “On the pious occasion of 808th Urs of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz, LJP national secretary Mohd Sabir Khan today offered a chadar at Ajmer Sharif dargah along with prayers of peace, love, harmony and brotherhood…” he tweeted.

On Saturday, Paswan had said, “The Delhi riots are a national disgrace… It’s not just the deaths, but the manner of killings. Colonies after colonies have been burnt. What can be a greater disgrace than that?”

On being asked about hate speeches by political leaders, Paswan said, “…These are being investigated. I believe, and others should believe as well, that the probe will be impartial… Whoever is found guilty… should be dealt with strictly…”

