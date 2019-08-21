Ram Vilas Paswan says quota issue non-debatable, slams Opposition

Two days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that there should be conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those opposed to it, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said there is no need for any “debate” on the issue, as reservation is a Constitutional right of the weaker sections of society.

Reservation, he said, is not a debatable issue.

The Congress and many opposition parties had on Monday taken exception to Bhagwat’s remarks. The RSS, in turn, contended that a needless controversy was being sought to be created and asserted that the organisation fully supports reservation.

Paswan, the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated on several occasions that reservation cannot be tampered with. He said, “The Opposition is trying to create confusion over the statement of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on the reservation issue, which is absolutely baseless. The Opposition had tried to make reservation an issue even during the Lok Sabha elections, but had failed.”

Reservation, he said, is a Constitutional right, and “this right was the result of the Poona Pact between Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar. Thus, it is not a debatable issue.”

Praising the Modi government, Paswan said reservation was earlier limited to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes communities, but under Modi, it has been “extended to economically backward upper castes” as well.

On Tuesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the RSS of having “dangerous intentions”. She tweeted, in Hindi: “The confidence of the RSS is high and intentions are dangerous. At a time when the BJP government is throttling pro-people laws, the RSS has also raised the issue of debate on reservation. Debate is just an excuse, the real target of the RSS-BJP is social justice…. Will you allow this to happen?”