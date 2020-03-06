Ram Vilas Paswan recalls 1984, calls on Oppn to join discussion on Delhi riots

Union Minister and leader of BJP ally LJP Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo) Union Minister and leader of BJP ally LJP Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo)

Recounting the horror of the 1984 Sikh riots, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday asked the Opposition to join the discussion over Delhi violence, saying that “Parliament is not a battlefield, it’s a place for debate”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Paswan also narrated the horror of the riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. Referring to the recent riots, he said, “Delhi violence has happened at a time when the US President Donald Trump was in the city. This has sent a very wrong signal,” Paswan said. He said the riots were a “disgrace” for the country and government should take action against the culprits irrespective of their religion or party affiliation.

He further said, “An inquiry has been ordered, the matter is in the knowledge of court, and culprits will be punished. Now, the issue is that people of the country should know the reality of the incident… Therefore, a discussion should take place in the Parliament. It should be an open discussion with members of all parties. If anyone knows the reasons of the incident, he or she should tell the truth so that such an incident does not occur in the future. if you don’t take part, it means you are running away from the debate. The Parliament is not a battlefield, it’s a place for debate. It’s the highest institution in the country…”

“LJP wants to appeal all members of Opposition to take part in the debate,” Paswan said.

The Opposition has been protesting in the House, demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi violence.

Recounting the horror of the 1984 riots, Paswan said his house was burnt during the riots. “While the 1984 riots were backed by the Congress party and spread across the country, this time the government has been able to control the violence and it has happened only in a part of Delhi,” Paswan said.

