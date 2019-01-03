Paswan opposes Ram temple ordinance, supports women’s entry into Sabarimala

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, another BJP ally and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday made it clear that his party, LJP, was not in favour of an ordinance on the Ram temple. Paswan said the decision of the Supreme Court should be final, contradicting demands from several Hindutva groups and the RSS for an ordinance to pave the way for the construction of the temple at Ayodhya.

“Whatever judgment the Supreme Court gives on the Ram temple issue should be accepted by everyone, be it Hindu, Muslim or any other community. Our stand has been consistent. When the PM said that we will wait for the SC judgement, then all ifs and buts should end,” the LJP chief said.

In an interview with ANI two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the government would not take any decision on promulgating an ordinance on the Ram temple issue till the judicial process was over. Recently, JD(U) chief Kumar had said the contentious issue should be resolved either through a court judgment or mutual agreement among different groups.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case will be taken up by the Supreme Court on Friday. This is the second time that the LJP has signalled that it is averse to an ordinance on the Ram temple issue. Last month, Paswan’s son Chirag said while issues like Ram Mandir and religion might be crucial to the BJP’s agenda, it could not be so for the NDA.

“We have clearly said in the NDA meeting that we should stick to our development agenda. Some people raising issues like the Ram temple (construction) and Bajrangbali (UP CM Yogi Adityanath had called Lord Hanuman a Dalit) only confuses people. The temple can be the agenda of one party but not of the NDA or government. Let us wait for the court’s order on it,” Paswan had said.

Moreover, the LJP chief also contradicted BJP’s stand on the Sabarimala issue and said his party supported the Supreme Court judgment allowing women of all ages to enter the Kerala shrine. The LJP is against any gender discrimination, Paswan said.

“The SC has given its judgement and now two women have even entered the temple. Is the government stopping them from entering the temple? There should be no discrimination in the name of gender. Women are going to space, then why can’t they enter a temple,” he said.