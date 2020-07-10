Paswan: e-retailers need to display ‘country of origin’ of products

“Ask a senior officer to monitor. Give 15 days’ time. If a company does not comply with the rules then take action against violators,” Paswan said during a digital press conference. “Ask a senior officer to monitor. Give 15 days’ time. If a company does not comply with the rules then take action against violators,” Paswan said during a digital press conference.

Days after directing officers of his ministry to not purchase China-made items through government portals and other sources, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Thursday said that companies and e-commerce firms need to display the country of origin of products.

Paswan also directed Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan to depute an officer to monitor whether firms are complying with the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, which required them to declare country of origin or manufacturing or assembly.

“Ask a senior officer to monitor. Give 15 days’ time. If a company does not comply with the rules then take action against violators,” Paswan said during a digital press conference.

