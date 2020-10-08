Union Minister and LJP patriarch Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

Ram Vilas Paswan was 74 years old.

Union Minister and LJP patriarch Ram Vilas Paswan passed away Thursday evening. He was 74. Paswan underwent heart surgery last week and was due to undergo another one in a few days, his son Chirag had told the media. The Union minister was in a critical condition with multiple organ complications.

A Dalit leader from Bihar, Ram Vilas Paswan had been serving as the Union Minister of Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Expressing condolences, President Ram Nath Kovind said, “In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized.”

An eight-time Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, Paswan went to jail during Indira Gandhi’s tenure when an emergency was imposed in the country. He began his political career as a member of the Samyukta Socialist Party and in 1969 became a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Paswan was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time in 1977 as a Janata Party member and was re-elected for five consecutive times from Hajipur constituency in Bihar. He had formed LJP in 2000 and joined Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in 2004.

Paswan had served as a Union Minister under five prime ministers and his party has been a member of all national coalitions. He hailed from Shaharbanni Village in Khagaria District of Bihar. His son, Chirag Paswan currently heads the LJP.

