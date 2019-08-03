Ram Vilas Paswan bids farewell to brother: He was like my son, my Lakshman

At the LJP office in Patna, Union Minister and party chief Ram Vilas Paswan attended political leaders and common people who had come to pay last respects to his brother and Samastipur MP Ramchandra Paswan on Friday.

Ramchandra, a four-time MP, died on July 21 following a massive cardiac arrest ten days ago. The youngest of the three Paswan brothers, he defeated Congress’s Ashok Ram from Samastipur in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Pointing at a portrait of his late brother, Paswan said, “I cannot believe Ramchandra is not around. Just a day before he suffered the heart attack, we had discussed setting up an educational institution in the name of our father. He liked the idea and promptly suggested land availability… He was like my son and my Lakshman.”

The Union minister recalled how Ramchandra would feel embarrassed when the LJP president held his hand at traffic intersections during their foreign trips.

Paswan recalled how he first brought Ramchandra to Patna after becoming MLA in 1969. “He showed interest in joining politics later. But he first wanted to be like a common worker,” he said.

Paswan said Ramchandra was the only one who knew about his eldest brother’s whereabouts during Emergency. “What struck me most about him was his humility and respect for elders. Before I left Parliament after attending sessions, I would often find him at the exit gate to see me off. He would get into his car only after seeing me off. He was an MP himself but he had always been a brother first,” said Paswan.