Ram Vilas Paswan backs Padma honour for Adnan Sami

Ram Vilas Paswan. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Ram Vilas Paswan. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Accusing Congress leaders of playing politics of doublespeak, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday said that those opposing the Padma Shri honour for Pakistan-origin singer Adnan Sami are not aware of India’s citizenship law.

Paswan, who earlier in the day congratulated the singer, told The Indian Express, “Congress party dohri rajneeti karti hai. Ek taraf kehti hai ki Musalman ko kyon nahin karte ho, (aur) doosri taraf jab kiya gaya hai to criticise kar rahe hain (the Congress does politics of doublespeak. On the one hand it asks why don’t we grant (citizenship) to Muslims, and on the other when it has been done, they are criticising the move).”

Drawing parallels between the issue and the new citizenship law, he said this shows there is “no provision of religion for Indian citizenship”.

The LJP patriarch said, “Those opposing Padma Shri to Adnan Sami are not aware of the Indian citizenship law. As per law, Indian citizenship has no relation with religion — anyone who fulfills the requisite conditions of Citizenship Act can become an Indian citizen.”

“After completing all the formalities he was granted Indian Citizenship in 2016. He has elevated India’s repute and honor through his talent. I congratulate him for being honored with Padma Shri,” the minister tweeted.

The Union minister’s comments come a day after Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill criticised the NDA government for announcing Padma Shri for the singer.

