Ram Temple trust should have had OBC face: Uma Bharti

BJP vice-president Uma Bharti, who was one of the forefront leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, has said that someone from the OBC community should have been there in the newly constituted Ram Temple trust.

Speaking to The Indian Express from Bhopal, Bharti said that starting from Kalyan Singh to Vinay Katiyar and herself, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement had been led by the people of the OBC community, but when the government decided to not include any politician in the trust, some OBC member outside politics should have been included.

She said, “When the government has nominated one person (Kameshwar Chaupal) from the Dalit community… it would have been good if a person from the OBC community was also included in it (the trust)… The Ram Temple movement was by all Hindus, but its leadership was in the hands of OBCs.”

Bharti said the announcement of the setting up of the trust just three days before Delhi goes for Assembly polls, will not have any impact on the elections. “This has nothing to do with elections. Even in the 1993 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, after the demolition of the (Babri Masjid), BJP did not win. Hindus see the temple issue religiously, but when they think about the BJP, they take a political view, not the religious one.”

She said after the completion of the Ram Temple, the next step would be to work towards a ‘Ram Rajya’, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “relentlessly” working. “Ram Temple was a struggle for spine (self-respect), Ram Rajya would be struggle for stomach… The country is lucky that Modi is PM, who has all capability to take us towards that,” she said.

Bharti also said the completion of the Ram Temple will end the Hindu-Muslim divide, which was “created by British before independence and continued by the Congress”.

Speaking on anti-CAA protests like that of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, she said, “The Ram Temple will end the debate of secularism versus communalism forever. This all is a challenge for the survival of the Congress. Congress has become like a body without head and it has no ideology. Left parties are like a highly venomous snake, Congress is using CAA through Left ideology to revive its politics. Congress’s leadership was ended with Mrs India Gandhi. Since then it has been a family-controlled organisation but has no ideology. People behind the anti-CAA movements know that CAA has nothing to do with the Indian Muslims but those participating in protests have no such understanding.”

In 2018, Bharti had announced that she would not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but she insists that she remains in politics. “I am very much in politics and will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am recovering from an injury to my leg and will be active in the next few months. I entered into politics against injustices of all type, be it caste, class or colour. I will remain here,” she said.

