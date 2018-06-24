Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Ram temple to be in focus at VHP’s two-day meet

The biannual meet of the VHP, slated to begin in New Delhi from Sunday, will be attended by delegates from across the country and abroad.

Written by Lalmani Verma | New Delhi | Published: June 24, 2018
A day before its two-day governing council meet, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) secretary general Milind Parande on Saturday said that construction of a Ram temple at the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site has been a long-standing resolve of the Hindus, and the VHP will ensure it is constructed “under any circumstance”.

The biannual meet of the VHP, slated to begin in New Delhi from Sunday, will be attended by delegates from across the country and abroad. “We (VHP) want Ram temple under any circumstance and we will have it,” Parande told The Sunday Express. He said the VHP is hopeful that the Supreme Court’s verdict on Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case will be in favour of Hindus. “We believe the Central government will also take necessary legal steps to make way for building the Ram temple,” Parande said.

