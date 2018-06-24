Ram temple to be in focus at VHP’s two-day meet

Hindu Organisation VHP, Bajrangdal and others observing Vijay Diwas on 25th anniversary of Babri mosque demolition date at Kar Sevak Puram in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. 06.12.2017. Hindu Organisation VHP, Bajrangdal and others observing Vijay Diwas on 25th anniversary of Babri mosque demolition date at Kar Sevak Puram in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. 06.12.2017.

A day before its two-day governing council meet, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) secretary general Milind Parande on Saturday said that construction of a Ram temple at the disputed Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi site has been a long-standing resolve of the Hindus, and the VHP will ensure it is constructed “under any circumstance”.

The biannual meet of the VHP, slated to begin in New Delhi from Sunday, will be attended by delegates from across the country and abroad. “We (VHP) want Ram temple under any circumstance and we will have it,” Parande told The Sunday Express. He said the VHP is hopeful that the Supreme Court’s verdict on Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case will be in favour of Hindus. “We believe the Central government will also take necessary legal steps to make way for building the Ram temple,” Parande said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App