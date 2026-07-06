Ram Temple ‘theft’ row: Trust accepts chief Champat Rai’s resignation at key meeting

The Ram temple trust on Monday accepted resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra in the wake of donation theft.

Treasurer Govind Giri also announced that Krishna Mohan had been given additional duties as interim general secretary of the Ram temple trust. Mohan, a 74-year-old RSS office-bearer and former Indian Forest Service officer, was appointed as trustee in September following the death of founding member, Kamleshwar Chaupal, in February 2025. Mohan hails from Hardoi district and is the RSS Chhetra Sangh Chalak for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The trust would meet again on July 22 to decide on the appointment of a new trustee.