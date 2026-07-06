Ram Temple ‘theft’ row: Trust accepts chief Champat Rai’s resignation at key meeting

Trustee Anil Mishra's exit also confirmed; Trust to meet again on July 22 to decide on appointing his replacement.

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readUpdated: Jul 6, 2026 07:27 PM IST
Trustee Anil Mishra (left) and general secretary Champat Rai (right) are under pressure amid the controversy. (Express photo) Ram TempleTrustee Anil Mishra (left) and general secretary Champat Rai (right). (Express photo)
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The Ram temple trust on Monday accepted resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra in the wake of donation theft.

Treasurer Govind Giri also announced that Krishna Mohan had been given additional duties as interim general secretary of the Ram temple trust. Mohan, a 74-year-old RSS office-bearer and former Indian Forest Service officer, was appointed as trustee in September following the death of founding member, Kamleshwar Chaupal, in February 2025. Mohan hails from Hardoi district and is the RSS Chhetra Sangh Chalak for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Ex-forest officer, RSS office-bearer appointed new Ram Temple Trust member

The trust would meet again on July 22 to decide on the appointment of a new trustee.

The meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust started at 3.15 pm at the guest house inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, with seven of the nine permanent members, including Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, being present, PTI reported.

On the meeting of the trust, Ram Temple Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj told mediapersons: “We are all hurt and saddened by this. The magnitude of the theft—whether small or large—is a secondary concern; we are primarily distressed by the very fact that such an atmosphere was allowed to develop here. However, the reality is before us, and it is our duty to reflect upon it.

“Given the prevailing circumstances, a critical situation arose: our General Secretary, Champat Rai, and Trustee Anil Ji Mishra submitted their resignations. Champat Rai, serving as General Secretary, was deeply pained; he felt it inappropriate to continue in his role until justice is fully served—meaning the culprits are apprehended and receive appropriate punishment. Driven by this sentiment, he tendered his resignation—a matter that was not ours to simply accept or reject. K. Parasaran raised a significant point: under the Trust’s constitution, a resignation is deemed accepted the moment it is submitted.”

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Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

 

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