Mahua slams BJP over Ram Temple ‘theft’, says ‘playing with faith of millions of Hindus’

Slamming Adityanath, Moitra alleged the UP CM wanted to utilise the issue “politically” in the 2027 Assembly polls in the state. (ANI photo)

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday questioned why the registration of an FIR in relation to the alleged donation theft at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple was delayed, while accusing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of playing “good cop, bad cop” in the issue.

TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of “playing with the faith of millions of Hindus” while questioning the process of the ongoing investigation into the case.

Moitra alleged that the same Ram Mandir Trust which has been accused of allowing this alleged theft to take place under its watch is conducting the SIT inquiry, the report of which was to be submitted to Sanjay Prasad, the Principal Secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Government, who is himself a member of the same Trust.