Ram temple runs into construction hiccup: Structural piles not up to mark

The start of the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya has hit another hiccup after tests revealed that structural piles made to bear the weight of the temple did not give desired results, according to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Trust, which was formed to facilitate the construction of the Ram temple following the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, is now trying to find alternative ways for it.

The team of technical experts that include people from several renowned institutes like the IITs, NITs, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) in Roorkee, and engineers from companies like Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) are already facing hurdles in form of loose sand due to water flow on the west side of garbhagrih of the proposed temple.

The foundation design, finalised and submitted by the L&T, comprised plain cement concrete raft resting on about 1200 cement concrete piles going 20 to 40 metres deep and around 1 metre in diameter.

“The drawing was of 1,200 pillars and we did a testing. Some of the pillars were put underground till around 125 feet and were tested after around 28 days, which is the required time as per engineering norms. We put 700 tonnes of weight on them along with creating an earthquake situation, but the test piles did not give us the desired results. The readings on the machine were not what we wanted… If the pile testing results were just a little different, we would have given a go-ahead (for the construction work). But they were much different from what we expected,” Rai said.

He said with the Saryu river flowing on the west side of the garbhagrih, water and loose sand are present close to where the pillars are to stand. “The structure’s strength cannot be ensured on loose sand. That is why the experts are having discussions on how to stop the water from reaching the temple, and make a strong foundation..”

