R-Day parade: UP’s tableau showcasing Ram Temple replica bags first prize

A tableau showcasing a replica of Ram Temple along with a glimpse of Ayodhya’s ‘Deepotsav’ and various stories from Ramayana by Uttar Pradesh was adjudged as the best among the 32 tableaux that participated in the Republic Day parade.

“Uttar Pradesh was adjudged the best tableau among the 32 tableaux –17 from States & Union Territories (UTs), nine from various Ministries/Departments and Paramilitary Forces and six from Ministry of Defence, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess that rolled down the Rajpath on January 26, 2021,” a press note issued by the Ministry of Defence Thursday said.

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau was based on the theme ‘Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh’. The cultural heritage of ancient holy town Ayodhya, a replica of a Ram temple, a glimpse of ‘Deepotsav’ and various stories from Ramayana epic were depicted in the tableau.

The tableau of Tripura was adjudged the second best, followed by Uttarakhand’s. While the tableau of Tripura depicted promotion of eco-friendly tradition for achieving self-reliance (Atmanirbhar), Uttarakhand’s tableau was based on the theme of Dev Bhoomi.

The tableau of Central Public Works Department (CPWD), with the theme ‘Amar Jawan’, bagged a special prize for paying tribute to the fallen heroes of the Armed Forces, the defence ministry noted.

At the occasion, the Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju also gave away awards and prizes to participants of the Republic Day parade. Award for the best cultural performance during the event was given to the children of Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School Rohini, Delhi.