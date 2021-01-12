‘Ram temple premises to have museum, open-air theatre, library, research centre’

The proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will have the idol of “Ram Lalla” in the “garbh grah” (sanctum sanctorum) on the ground floor, while the “Ram ka darbar” will be on the first floor. The temple premises will also have an archive or museum on Ram, an open-air theatre, library, research centre and auditorium, said Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and vice-president of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). He was speaking at an event that was live-streamed on different social media handles of VHP on Tuesday.

As common people are prohibited from entering the “Garbh Grah” due to religious restrictions, the Trust is thinking to offer a 3D experience of the sanctum sanctorum for pilgrims.

Rai said the temple design was initially made between 1986 and 88, when the land was not allocated to it. So, when it got 70 acres for temple construction, it decided to modify the design.

He said, “According to the new design, the length of the temple will be 360 feet, width 235 feet and height 161 feet.” As many as 32 stairs will lead to the floor of the two-storey temple.

Rai said out of about 4 lakh cubic feet of stones required for the temple, about 70,000 to 75,000 cubic feet of stone was already available.

“70 acre bhumi ka sarvangeen vikas karenge, (We are going to have overall development of 70 acre of land),” said Rai. He added that the Trust was contemplating to bring together the reflection of entire India inside the temple and in its structure.

He further said while Ram will be in a “Garbh Grah” on the ground floor, the first floor will be prepared as “Ram ka darbar”. The boundary wall will try to project different forms of Ram, worshiped not just in India but in different parts of the world.

He said the Trust will also explore the the idea of planting trees all over the campus as mentioned in the “Valmiki Ramayana”. Also, efforts are to construct the temple in a way in which the sunray touches the forehead of Ram on the day of “Ram Navami”.

Earlier, there were reports stating that temple construction will start from “Makar Sakranti”, which will be celebrated on January 14. But sources now said that it might be delayed due to failure of initial tests and re-planning.

Rai did not say anything on the beginning of construction work.