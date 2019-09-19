PM Modi on Ram temple: Trust the judiciary, loudmouths speaking nonsense

Speaking on the Ram temple issue for the first time after returning to the Centre for a second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday urged the people to trust the judiciary and asked “loudmouths” to refrain from making loose claims on the issue.

Speaking at a Mahajanadesh rally in Maharashtra’s Nashik, PM Modi said, “In last 2-3 weeks, some ‘bayan bahadurs‘ and ‘badbole‘ (outspoken people) have started speaking nonsense on Ram temple. It is necessary to have respect for the Supreme Court, the matter is sub-judice there, all parties involved are presenting their case and the court is listening to them.”

PM Modi said the government had trust in the judiciary and the Constitution on the Ram temple issue. “I am astonished where did these ‘bayan bahadur’ come from? Why are they creating obstacles? We should trust the Supreme Court, the Constitution and judiciary of India. I request these people to trust the judiciary of India, for God’s sake,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s stinging remarks come days after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had asked the BJP-led Union government to take a bold decision, on the lines of removal of Article 370, for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. “The issue has been pending since 1992. Shiv Sainiks have been asked to prepare to lay the first brick for the Ram temple,” Uddhav had said.

The Shiv Sena has been pressuring the Modi-led central government to bring an ordinance in case the Supreme Court gives its verdict against the construction of Ram temple.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing appeals in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, has virtually set a deadline of October 18 for the completion of hearing on the issue. At the same time, it said the parties were free to simultaneously explore a negotiated settlement to the centuries-old dispute through a mediation panel it had appointed. A similar mediation effort had ended without any conclusion earlier this year.

PM Modi praises Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra

At Nashik, PM Modi also pitched for Devendra Fadnavis’ second term as Maharashtra chief minister. Underscoring that the role of Maharashtra in the making of a ‘New India’ would be significant, PM Modi said, “Maharashtra has played a significant role in last 5 years under Devendra Fadnavis leadership. The massive mandate is a test of his good governance.”

Modi further said farmers of Maharashtra had benefited and women got better employment opportunities in the last five years under Fadnavis’ leadership. “Devendra Ji has given Maharashtra a new direction. It is Maharashtra’s responsibility to re-use the political stability of his govt due to five years of extensive service and work for the people,” the PM said.