Ram Temple donation ‘theft’ row: As temple trust meets today, RSS keeps a close watch

Amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is set to meet on Monday to take a call on the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra and decide who will be in charge of the temple’s daily affairs until the SIT completes its probe.

Sources said Trust members were divided over the resignations of Rai and Mishra, with one section in favour of letting them go. Another group advocates waiting for the SIT to submit its report by July 15 and appointing someone to take over the temple management in the interim. While some Trust members are of the view that the management system should remain in the hands of an official, others are pushing for a new administrative structure to be devised.

The meeting was initially scheduled to be held at Mani Ram Chhawni, the ashram of Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, but is now likely to take place on the Ram Temple premises, said sources. Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri has asked all 11 regular members and the ex officio members to attend. Senior trustee K Parasaran, who cannot travel due to health problems, may join via video conference.

Ram temple Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri. (File Photo) Ram temple Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri. (File Photo)

Why RSS is concerned

The RSS is keeping a close watch on the developments and has dispatched its senior leader Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi, its VHP in-charge, to Ayodhya for the meeting. Sangh sources said the episode was also set to dominate the organisation’s three-day annual conclave that begins in Karnataka’s Belagavi later this week. The Sangh is likely to discuss the fate of some of its functionaries involved with temple operations, The Indian Express has learnt.

The alleged theft is a matter of concern for the Sangh since the Ram temple has become the most visible symbol of its ideological movement over the past several decades. Senior RSS functionaries said the controversy carries consequences beyond a criminal investigation and has become an issue of credibility for the organisation.

While the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak, starting July 10 was initially set to discuss the Census and other contemporary national issues, it will now focus on the Ayodhya episode.

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“While the Census, along with other contemporary issues, will be discussed, the Ram Temple issue is obviously on everyone’s mind and it will be discussed. It has cast a shadow on the Sangh Parivar and all workers and senior office-bearers are likely to bring it up. The issue is creating a negative image of Sangh among people and we need to arrest that slide,” said a senior RSS functionary.

Family members of Family members of Ram Mandir donations alleged embezzlement case accused Lavkush Mishra arrive to meet him at the Ayodhya District Jail, in Ayodhya on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

An RSS office-bearer from UP described the controversy as more damaging than the “Hindutva terror” allegations levelled against the Sangh during the UPA years. “When the UPA government accused the Sangh of Hindutva terror, nobody believed it. But this one is hurting us in public perception. People think the Ram Temple and the Sangh are the same. Even if no one from the Sangh may be involved, this is a controversy that will be hard to shake off,” the office-bearer said.

On July 3, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said it was natural for the entire Hindu society, “including the RSS”, to expect the Trust to treat the episode as an “extraordinary matter” and take effective steps to rectify shortcomings in the temple’s operations.

A UP Police senior officer in Ayodhya said the final assessment of the missing donation amount was not yet complete and that the probe would be expanded to SBI employees involved in the counting process. “We have yet to make any final assessment about the total loss, but I can say the amount being bandied about is exaggerated. The total loss should not be more than a few crores.”