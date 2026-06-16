‘PM Modi responsible’: Congress breaks silence on Ram Temple donation row

UP Congress president Ajay Rai and Leader of Congress Legislative Party in UP Aradhana Misra Mona demanded that all the 'big fish' in the alleged misappropriation of Ram Temple funds should be caught.

The Congress on Tuesday broke its silence on the allegations of irregularities in donation funds to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, saying that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was “responsible” for it and that while “big people” were involved in this “robbery”, “smaller officials” were being targeted.

The allegations were made by UP Congress president Ajay Rai and Leader of Congress Legislative Party in UP Aradhana Misra Mona.

With the donation row turning into a sensitive issue in Ayodhya, a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun a probe into the allegations.

“The atmosphere of faith was created by the BJP-RSS. There has been cheating on that. Faith has been sold. Those who came in the name of religion have bartered it. You can see the situation in relation to the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. There is robbery…that too, organised robbery. To say that some officials stole something; it is wrong. All the big people are involved,” Rai said, speaking at a press conference at the Congress office on Akbar Road.