Ram Temple Construction: Shifting of carved stones to site begins

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Friday started shifting carved stones to be used in the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple from its Karsevak Puram workshop to the temple premises. The construction is expected to start in full swing on October 15.

“The work of shifting the carved stones from the workshop to the Mandir premises has started. The stones will be used in construction of Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir,” the Trust tweeted.

Sources said that while the stones carved till now were enough to build the ground floor, the stones to be used in the other floors would be carved at the temple site.

Trust member Anil Mishra, who is supervising the construction on behalf of the temple construction committee, earlier told The Indian Express that the construction would be carried out in phases. After the test piling of all the pillars, they will be set up and filled with concrete. Then a platform, on which the temple’s first floor will stand, will be built. All this, according to Mishra, is expected to be completed by 2022. Recently, the Trust confirmed its plan to complete construction by January 2023.

Mishra, however, sounded cautious, saying things do not always go according to plan. He said the Trust does not want to rush as it plans to build a temple grand enough to make Ayodhya the centre of the Hindu faith, and strong enough to survive for more than a thousand years.

Trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai had said recently that the temple will hopefully be built in three years.

