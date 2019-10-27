Ram temple construction may start by Dec 6: Sakshi Maharaj

BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday claimed that going by the way the arguments in the Supreme Court in Babri-Ramjanmbhoomi title suit case proceeded, it could be estimated that the verdict may be in favour of construction of the temple and that construction may begin before December 6.

Advertising

“The way the arguments have gone in the court, it can be estimated that the verdict will be in favour of the Ram temple. It is the responsibility of the state and Centre to ensure that the verdict is implemented,” Maharaj told The Sunday Express.

“If the verdict comes in six weeks, the construction (of Ram temple) may begin before December 6. This is my estimate. Who am I to start the construction?” he added.

Asked what if the verdict does not come in the favour of the Hindu side, he said, “Jo nirnay aayega wahi hoga (Whatever the verdict of the Supreme court is, it will be followed).”

Advertising

He also said that he would like to thank the Supreme Court, the Shia Waqf Board and Sunni Waqf Board. “I would first like to thank the Supreme Court for hearing a 150-year-old issue in 40 days. The court heard both sides.

Secondly, I would like to thank the Shia Waqf board for submitting to the court that there was a temple there and that it should be built. I thank them for their appeal to get the temple built there. Thirdly, I would like to thank the Sunni Waqf Board. Eventually, they took back their claim. I said this is not a defeat or win for anyone,” the MP said.