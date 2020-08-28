Ram Temple Construction in ayodhya: Trust to take NOCs, clear dilapidated structures: Champat Rai

Ram Temple Trust secretary Champat Rai.

THE SHRI Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra would take no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the agencies concerned for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and a drawing for the same would be prepared, the Trust secretary Champat Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai told mediapersons in Ayodhya that just as a common man takes all the clearances before starting construction of a building, such NOCs from different departments would be taken for the Ram Temple “for the betterment of all in the future.”

Rai added that once the [construction] process starts, some “dilapidated structures would be cleared to make way for the movement of machinery.”

These dilapidated buildings would include the age-old Sita Rasoi, Anand Bhawan, Ram Khajana and a portion of Manas Bhawan, where the main entrance of the temple would come up, said Rai.

He said these structures would be cleared “one by one” as the need arises.

“When the construction starts, machines will be pressed into service so it would be looked into which buildings would act as a hurdle. These buildings are dilapidated and would be removed one by one… Such as Sita Rasoi, which is over 200 years old. Kubair Bhawan, Anand Bhawan, Ram Khajana are all dilapidated,” said Rai.

He said buildings where idols are there would be secured and would later be installed nearby when the temple is constructed.

Rai also said the Trust would put out an advertisement in newspapers seeking donations for the construction of the temple, with bank account details

When asked about Non-Resident Indians (NRIS) willing to make dontaions for the constuction of Ram Tempe, he said, “Let those who are in the country show their power first.”

Rai pointed out that there are eight-nine different types of no-objection certificates, which are required for which a complete drawing would be required showing how much would the space surrounding temple be for movement, what is its distance from the road and so on.

