Trust mulls ‘darshan point’ to watch Ram Temple construction

To provide people a chance to watch the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is planning to build a “darshan point” at the site.

According to Trust officials, a final decision will be taken after discussion with administrative officials and taking into account all security measurements.

“We have been thinking about setting up such a structure, but, so far, no final decision has been taken as we have to plan and look at all the security angles. We have to make sure that we do not make any compromises on the security front and do not hinder the construction work in any way, as these are our main priorities. Also, as of now, there is nothing significant going on at the site for the devotees to witness. The construction workers are digging ground and doing excavation work,” Anil Mishra, a member of the temple construction committee, told The Indian Express.



According to officials of the Trust, the ‘darshan point’ can be set up at a place that is located on the way to the makeshift temple, and gives a wide view of the construction site. While people will be allowed to take photos, no one will be allowed to cross the metal enclosure and go near the construction site or talk to construction workers, they added.

Last week, Trust’s general secretary Champat Rai had said that the digging and excavation work at the site was almost complete and the filling of concrete is expected to start from April 9 after all the pits are dug around 12 metres or 40 feet.

Earlier, the chief architect of the temple, Ashish Sompura, had said that the basic construction work of the temple is expected to take around three years, after which the finishing and interior decoration will begin.