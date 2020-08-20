Ram temple construction begins, Trust urges people to donate copper

A computerised view of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The construction work for the Ram temple in Ayodhya has begun, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said Thursday. The Trust, which is supposed to oversee the construction and management of the temple, also said the construction work is expected to finish in 36-40 months (3-3 1/4 years).

In a series of tweets, the Trust said the temple will be built by adhering to “India’s ancient and traditional construction techniques”.

“It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Iron won’t be used in the construction of the Mandir,” the Trust said.

“Engineers from CBRI Roorkee, IIT Madras along with L&T are now testing the soil at the mandir site. The construction work is expected to finish in 36-40 months,” it added.

The Trust has said the temple will be built using copper to fuse stone blocks with each other so that it lasts “at least a thousand years”.

“The copper plates should be 18 inches long, 30 mm wide & 3 mm in depth. 10,000 such plates may be required in total structure. We call upon Shri Rambhakts to donate such copper plates to the Trust,” the Trust said.

It also said that the people who are willing to donate these copper plates can engrave family names, place of origin or their community temples’ names. “This way, the copper plates will not only symbolize the unity of this country but also be a testament to the entire country’s contribution towards Mandir construction,” the Trust said.

On Wednesday, Trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai had said he was happy with the team examining aspects of construction, and looking to construct a structure that can last the elements for at least a thousand years. He said Larsen and Toubro, the construction giant which will build the temple, has “enlisted the best people”.

He said that a shivling – of 4 feet and 11 inches in length – has been found during digging at the site. “It has been found 12 feet under the level that existed in 1992 (when the Babri Masjid was demolished),” Rai said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, had laid the foundation stone of the temple in a ceremony on August 5.

