Ram temple case: Smriti Irani asks ‘Ram bhakts’ to question Rahul Gandhi’s stand

While Congress president Rahul Gandhi postponed his visit to his Parliamentary constituency Amethi on Friday, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who was in Amethi to inaugurate a CT scan unit at Gauriganj, said that it is for Rahul to answer why Congress leaders were “creating hurdles in the judicial process in the Ram temple case through its lawyers” and said “Ram bhakts should ask the party about it”.

She said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already spoken on it, she would reiterate his statement: “People and Ram bhakts should ask the party whether its leader wore ‘janeu’ (sacred thread) only for the polls in three states.”

Taking on Rahul for his delayed visits to Amethi, Irani said that instead of tweeting from a room and delaying his visits to his constituency, Rahul should face things on the ground. She also added that people should stop calling Amethi the Congress bastion because, if it was so, then the Congress would have won all the elections in the region, including the Assembly polls.

Earlier, the Congress chief said his two-day visit to Amethi beginning Friday has been postponed. “My two-day trip to Amethi that had to begin from today has been postponed for January 22-23. I am sorry for the inconvenience caused by this delay,” he said in a Facebook post.

With PTI Inputs