Ram temple construction will lead to end of Covid: MP Protem Speaker

The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 12-lakh mark after over 45,000 fresh cases were registered within a span of 24 hours. The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 12-lakh mark after over 45,000 fresh cases were registered within a span of 24 hours.

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected over 12 lakh across the country so far, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma said.

“He (Lord Ram) had reincarnated for the welfare of mankind and to kill demons at that time. As soon as the construction of Ram Temple begins, the destruction of the Covid pandemic will begin too,” Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Not only India but the entire world is suffering due to coronavirus. We are not only maintaining social distancing but also remembering our holy figures. The Supreme Court has order that Ram Temple will be built,” he added.

The “bhoomi pujan” of the temple site in Ayodhya will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Wednesday. The trust has been formed to facilitate the construction of the temple.

Follow Coronavirus India LIVE updates here

Swami Govind Dev Giri, treasurer of the Trust, told media persons that the Trust had invited the Prime Minister for the “bhoomi pujan” and he had accepted it and would be reaching Ayodhya on August 5.

He said the “bhoomi pujan” would be around noon and before that, the Prime Minister would offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi and the makeshift temple of the idol of Ramlalla.

Keeping in mind the social distancing requirement, a total of 200 people, including 150 invitees, would be allowed for the “bhoomi pujan”, he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kamal Nayan Das, spokesperson for Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, said: “Govind Giri is a senior member and we will go with his words.” He said on August 5, the “muhurat” (auspicious moment) will be for 32 seconds at 12.15 pm.

Kameshwar Chaupal, another Trust member, said: “It was decided at the Trust meeting that not more than 200 people would be invited to the event in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.” While he maintained he was not aware of the PMO decision, he said, “our preparations have begun”.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus tally in India crossed the 12-lakh mark after over 45,000 fresh cases were registered within a span of 24 hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd