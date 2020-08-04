Ram temple bhoomi poojan: Seven sants from Gujarat get Ayodhya event invite

A market in Ayodhya on Monday. (PTI) A market in Ayodhya on Monday. (PTI)

Seven Hindu sants from Gujarat have been invited to Ayodhya for the Ram temple’s bhoomi pujan on August 5.

The seven sants who have been invited by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust are Avichal Dasji from Sarsa Bal Kuber Temple in Sarsa of Anand district; Parmatmanandji from Rajkot who is a follower of Dayanand Saraswati; Krishnamani Maharaj from Pranami Sant Sampraday in Ahmedabad; Shambhunathji Maharaj from Sant Shree Savaiyanath Samadhi Sathan in Zanzarka village in Dhanduka taluka of Ahmedabad; Mahant Swamiji Maharaj from Akshar Puroshottam foundation in Ahmedabad; Madhavpriya Dasji from Sardar Patel Vidya Mandir Temple in Chharodi in Ahmedabad; and Akhileshwar Dasji Maharaj from Ahmedabad.

According to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) officials, among the seven invitees, Akhileshwar Dasji Maharaj is an executive member of the VHP central committee who was also involved in the Janmabhoomi movement from 1984 to 1992.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashok Raval, the general secretary of Gujarat VHP, said, “The foundation of VHP has been laid by sants, so, we can say that all the seven invitees are members of the VHP. Many of them are also part of the VHP Central Margdarshak Mandal. The agitation for the Ram Janmabhoomi has been going on for 500 years but VHP took up the issue in 1984 and since then our sants have been going to cities, talukas and villages to mobilise support for the cause. All seven invitees have worked for the Ram Janmabhoomi andolan in some way or the other.”

The seven invitees will board a flight from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning.

