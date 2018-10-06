VHP meet decides: Government should make law to build Ram temple

The meeting of Hindu sants organised at VHP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) The meeting of Hindu sants organised at VHP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) high-powered committee of religious leaders on Friday said that they cannot wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and urged the Narendra Modi government to make a law through legislation in Parliament to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

After the meeting, the sants and VHP leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind and gave a memorandum, with an appeal to ask the Central government to make the law.

“In current scenario, that is most appropriate solution,” they stated in memorandum. The religious leaders also decided to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue.

Addressing the media, VHP working president Alok Kumar said, “This is the final battle for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The government should bring an ordinance for the construction of the temple and this should be done by the end of this year.”

The committee, which met at the VHP headquarters here, resolved, “In this crucial period of the ongoing struggle for constructing a grand temple on Ram Janmabhoomi, it cannot be waited indefinitely for the judicial verdict.”

Calling the Modi government a “Ram bhakton ki sarkar (a government of Ram bhakts)”, the religious leaders hoped that the BJP-led government will fulfill its commitment and make a law. If the government feels it necessary, a joint session of both Houses of Parliament should be called for this, they said.

Swami Paramanand of Haridwar said that once a Bill is introduced, it will expose the “real Ram bhakts”. Swami Hansdewacharya said the sants will help displace Members of Parliament who oppose the Bill.

Attended by nearly 50 sants and presided over by Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram Janmahoomi Nyas, the meeting decided to hold public meetings in each Parliamentary constituency across the country in November to raise public awareness. Delegations of sants will also meet Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and urge them to make a law in Parliament for construction of grand temple, they said.

To take the movement forward, representatives of social and religious institutions and organisations of all states will meet respective state Governors this month and urge them to convey their feelings to the Central government to pave the way for making a law for the temple’s construction.

VHP’s Alok Kumar said thousands of sants will meet at the Dharma Sansad on January 31 and February 1 next year during the Kumbh in Prayag (Allahabad) and decide the further course after reviewing the development in the interim period.

