PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram temple construction panel

Nripendra Misra, the former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday was appointed as the head of the temple construction committee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

Misra has been entrusted with the task of heading the committee for the management of the 67 acres of land allotted for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Champat Rai have also been elected as the president and the general secretary of the Trust, respectively.

The decisions were taken in the first meeting of the newly-appointed Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra at the residence of senior lawyer K Parasaran, following the Supreme Court order.

The meeting was aimed at working out modalities to speed up the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It was also decided to open an account in Ayodhya’s State Bank of India branch for donations for the Ram temple construction, Chanmpat Rai told reporters after the meeting. Swami Govind Dev Giri of Pune was appointed as treasurer of the trust at the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the formation of the 15-member trust in Parliament on February 5.

On November 9, the apex court had allowed the construction of the Ram temple at the site of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, and ordered handing over another 5-acre plot to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board for the mosque. It awarded the title of the land to Ram Lalla, to be held by the Trust that the Court said should be set up within three months. The Trust will be independent to take every decision related to the temple and 67 acres of land will be transferred to it.

Furthermore, the Trust will get the possession of the inner and outer courtyards along with the rest of the acquired land, which will be managed and developed by the Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Senior lawyer Parasaran was named as the head of the Trust and its other members include Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.

