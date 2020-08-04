Ram temple bhoomi pujan tomorrow: Here is PM Modi’s itinerary in Ayodhya

File photo of PM Modi at Maharashtra’s Shirdi File photo of PM Modi at Maharashtra’s Shirdi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on Wednesday in a culmination of the campaign that the Rath Yatra unleashed nearly 30 years ago. According to the itinerary released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will spend three hours in the city during which he will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple.

PM Modi is expected to arrive at the temple town around 11.30 am and leave soon after the event concludes, around 2 pm. Besides Union and state ministers, BJP leaders and RSS office-bearers, the invitees include 135 religious leaders from 36 spiritual traditions across the country.

On the dais, there will be just five people – Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, trust chief Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Here is PM Modi’s full schedule in Ayodhya:

* Departure from New Delhi at 9:35 am

* Reaching Ayodhya at 11:30 am

* Prior to the function, PM will take part in pooja and darshan at Hanumangarhi, where he is scheduled to spend about seven minutes

* He will then travel to Shree Ram Janmabhoomi, where he will take part in pooja and darshan of ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’

* He will then plant a Parijat sapling and subsequently perform bhoomi pujan. Officials in Ayodhya said a 22.6-kg brick made of pure silver will be used for the bhoomi pujan.

* PM Modi will then unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release commemorative postage stamp on ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’

* Departure for Lucknow at 2:20 pm

While the bhoomi and shila pujan programmes, after which the temple construction will begin, is scheduled for Wednesday, preparations have been on for weeks. The city has been painted yellow – an auspicious colour of knowledge and learning.

The prayers and the ceremony started on Tuesday morning with the worship of Lord Hanuman’s mark in Ayodhya—Hanuman is believed to preside over the city.

Construction of the temple will begin after Wednesday’s programme and members of the Trust said that it will be ready in six months to a year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd