Ram statue in Ayodhya: A look at world’s 7 tallest statues

Less than a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujarat’s Narmada district on the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday finalised the details for the construction of a 221-metre long statue of Ram in Ayodhya. Asserting that the statue will be made of bronze, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Avaneesh Awasthi said, “While the height of the Ram statue would be 151 metres, its overhead umbrella would be 20 metres while the pedestal would be 50 metres.”

Inside the base, there will be a provision for a “modern museum” that will showcase the history of Ayodhya and the entire “Ikshvaku Vansh” — right from King Manu to the present status of “Ram Janmabhoomi”.

Here is a look at the other top statues of the world:

TALLEST STATUES IN THE WORLD

Statue of Unity

Location: Gujarat’s Narmada district

Height: 598 feet (182 metres)

The Rs 2,989 crore project, on Sandhu island of Narmada river, took 42 months, and round-the-clock work by 3,400 labourers and 250 engineers to complete the giant structure, which is twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US.

Spring Temple Buddha

Location: Lushan County, Henan, China

Height: 420 feet (128 metres)

The statue was built between 1997 and 2008. With its 82-foot-tall pedestal, the monument rises to a total height of 502 feet (153 metres). The project cost $55 million, of which nearly $18 million was spent on constructing the statue. Beneath the statue is a Buddhist monastery.

Laykyun Sekkya

Location: Khatakan Taung, near Monywa, Myanmar

Height: 360 feet (116 metres)

The statue of Buddha stands on a 44 feet (13.5 metres) throne. Construction began in 1996 and it was completed on February 21, 2008. The statue has 31 floors, referring to the 31 realms of the life cycle as per Buddhist literature.

Ushiku Daibutsu

Location: Ushiku, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan

Height: 393 feet (120 metres)

The statue which was completed in 1993, held the record of the tallest statue from 1993-2002. The statue made of bronze stands in Ushiko, Japan.

Statue of Liberty

Location: New York, United States of America

Height: 305 feet (93 metres)

America’s iconic Statue of Liberty was inaugurated on October 18, 1886. It was meant to represent democracy and freedom. The statue was built by French civil engineer Gustave Eiffel and the Eiffel Tower in Paris is named after him.

The Great Buddha

Location: Wiset Chai Chan, Ang Thong, Thailand

Height: 301 feet (92 metres)

Also known as the Big Buddha of Thailand, the statue is painted gold and made of concrete. Located in the Wat Muang Monastery in Ang Thong Province, the construction of the statue took about 18 years.

The Motherland Calls

Location: Volgograd, Russia

Height: 278 feet (85 metres)

Located in Volgograd, Russia, the statue was built in the memory of the Battle of Stalingrad. The 278-feet memorial was designed by Yevgeny Vuchetich and Nikolai Nikitin.