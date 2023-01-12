Ram Setu national monument plea: Supreme Court allows time until February for Govt to file response

The Centre Thursday sought more time to respond to a petition by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking national heritage status for Ram Setu. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre said the affidavit is under preparation and urged the court to fix the matter sometime in the first week of February.

Swamy told the bench, comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, the government had given the commitment to file its response by December 12 but had not done so.

“It’s under consideration. Discussions are going on,” Mehta said adding the court “may keep it for the first week of February”.

Swamy pointed out that Mehta had earlier said it was already prepared but is now saying it is being prepared. He urged the bench to summon the cabinet secretary but the court didn’t agree to it.

Giving the Centre time till February first week to file its reply, the Supreme Court said it will hear the matter next in the second week of February.

Swamy had filed a PIL against the Centre’s Sethusamudram Canal project, initiated when the UPA-1 was in power at the centre. The project envisaged the creation of an 83 km-long deep water channel, linking Mannar with Palk Strait, by dredging and removing the limestone shoals that formed part of the ‘Ram Setu’.

The Supreme Court had stayed the work for the project in 2007.

Advertisement

In March 2018, the Union Shipping Ministry in an affidavit told the court that the government “does not want to implement the” proposed “alignment…considering” its “socio-economic disadvantages”. “The Government of India intends to explore an alternative to the earlier alignment of Sethusamudram Ship Channel project without affecting or damaging Adam’s bridge/Ram Setu in the interest of the nation,” the affidavit added.

The Centre is yet to file its reply to Swamy’s demand and has sought more time whenever it was taken up.