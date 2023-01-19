Process to consider request for Ram Setu national heritage monument underway: Centre informs Supreme Court

With the Centre continuing to remain undecided on BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s prayer to grant a national heritage status to Ram Setu and only stating Thursday that the “process is on”, the Supreme Court asked it to appraise the court how the process has culminated.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud the process is “currently underway in the Ministry of Culture and if the petitioner would so desire, he may also submit any additional material or communication as he may wish…”.

The bench recorded Mehta’s statement and added “the court may be appraised how the process has culminated and the decision, if any, taken thereof”.

Don't miss | The myth and mystery behind Ram Setu

Initially, the bench told Swamy, “Ordinarily, we would ask them to examine it in the first step. If they examine it and pass an extraneous order, it is subject to judicial review, if you want a particular monument/place to be declared a national monument. So what we could do is we can record that you will make an application to the concerned authority and we will record the SG’s statement that they will take a decision on that application”.

However, Swamy said, “May I request the SG to look at the records? At the end of 2019, the minister…called a meeting of all the officials of all connected departments and asked me to be present. And the whole matter was gone through, and files prepared, Prahlad Patel was well known to me. Of course, he is the same party. He told me that he has made the recommendation and the files have gone to the Prime Minister. And the next thing we heard is Prahlad Patel was transferred…The matter was thoroughly gone into. All that is happening is what Your Lordship observed in the very beginning ‘why are you dragging your feet’. The question is yes or no”.

To which Mehta responded that “some process is going on”. “If what my learned friend says is true, and I have no reason to not believe him, that also will be a part of the process,” he said.

Though Mehta said Swamy could make an application to the government if he so desires, the BJP leader responded that he had already made several applications. “No, why should I make… I made many applications. I have made an application to the court. The court gave the order,” he said.

Advertisement

Swamy said the government should fix a time and decide the matter. He also asked if the Centre could designate the minister to meet him and said “they have not replied to any of my letters recently”. Mehta, however, said the applicant should be allowed to be at liberty to meet anyone who he thinks appropriate instead of the government designating someone.

Swamy said the issue figures in the BJP manifesto and “they are violating the manifesto”. He added, “I will give a one-line letter. Please decide today, tomorrow, within six weeks whatever…”.

Swamy said he will come back to the court if the Centre does not take a decision in a fixed time.