Ram navami violence: Day after clashes, uneasy calm in Gujarat towns

A day after clashes were reported from Khambhat town in Anand and Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, leading to the death of one person and injuries to several others, an uneasy calm prevailed in the localities on Monday amid police vigilance.

In Khambhat, residents took out the funeral procession of Kanhaiyya Lal Rana, 57, a resident of Chatari Bazaar in the town, who was found dead amid a clash between communities in Shakarpur village. Rana was on his way home from Ramji temple in the village on Sunday afternoon when he was caught in a clash between communities.

Minutes later, police found him lying injured and unconscious — he was declared dead at hospital.

“My father had left on foot to attend the puja at Ramji temple, which is 3 km away from our home. He was returning home with prasad…,” Bhavesh Rana, who works a daily wage labourer, said.

Both police and villagers of Shakarpur confirmed that Rana was not part of the Ram Navami procession.

According to police, a rally of around 4,000 people under police security left Ramji temple in Shakarpur for a “Shobha Yatra” on Sunday. Hardly 500 metres from the temple, a clash began between two communities near a police pocket.

Heavy stone-pelting followed, after which police resorted to teargas shelling to disperse the mob.

On Monday, The Indian Express visited the spot — stones and bricks lay on the road leading to Shakarpur village, while heavy police presence ensured law and order situation was under control.

The Indian Express tried to reach out to families living in the area regarding Sunday’s incidents but most of them refused to be identified.

Police have lodged two FIRs in the matter. In the first case, 61 people were named accused and 100 unknown persons from Shakarpur village were booked under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (assaulting public servant), and sections of rioting and 338 for grievous hurt. The complainant is Dinesh Patel, sarpanch of Shakarpur village, who claimed that a mob of around 200 threw stones at the rally.

In a second FIR, police booked four named and 1,000 unknown persons who were part of the yatra. The complainant is Razzak Malek, a Shakarpur resident, and the accused have been booked under similar sections.

V Chandrashekhar, Inspector General (IG) Ahmedabad range, told the media in Khambhat on Monday evening: “Based on complaints, we have lodged two FIRs in the clash which took place on Sunday. In the first case, nine persons have been detained. The exact cause of death of Kanhaiyya Lal will be ascertained after forensic reports. Police are investigating all angles. Law and order situation is completely under control.”